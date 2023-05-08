Saharanpur (UP) May 8 (PTI) Two hunters were arrested from the Mohand Range in the district's Biharigarh area, police said on Monday.

Two others, however, managed to escape after attacking a Forest department team, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the four hunters were nabbed by a Forest department team when they were trying to hunt wild animals with illegal firearms.

Two of the hunters, however, managed to flee, he said.

The police have seized a knife and a country-made rifle from the arrested pair, identified as Tanveer and Irshad, the official said.

A search is underway for the two others, he added.

