Churachandpur (Manipur), Mar 31 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Monday recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 19 gelatine sticks in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said.

The two IEDs were later defused.

The first explosive and the gelatin sticks were found in a village, around 10 km from Churachandpur town, while the second one was recovered near a culvert on the roadside close to another village, a police officer said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

