Kollam/Kannur(Kerala), Jun 19 (PTI) Two incidents of canine attacks against children were reported from Kannur and Kollam districts of Kerala on Monday.

The first incident occurred in Kollam where a stray dog attacked school children right outside their institution. The dog attacked the students as they were leaving the school for the day in the afternoon.

Also Read | Adipurush: President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Demands Ban of Prabhas-Starrer, Says ‘Changing Dialogues Won’t Stop Us’.

Visuals of the incident showed the dog running into a group of students and biting one of them who fell on to the ground and tried to kick the canine away.

After another set of students threw their bags and stones at it, the dog ran away.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya.

Several students could be seen running helter-skelter in panic when they saw the dog attacking one of them.

The second incident occurred in Edakkad area of Kannur, where recently a differently-abled 11-year-old boy -- Nihal -- died after being attacked by dogs.

In the second incident, a small schoolgirl was attacked and bitten by stray canines close to the home of Nihal. Fortunately, the injuries caused to the girl were not serious.

There has been an increase in the number of dog bites being reported from the state in the last few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)