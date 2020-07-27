Amritsar (Pb), Jul 27 (PTI) A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Chander village, nearly 25 kilometres from Amritsar, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Jagrup Singh (24) and Rajwinder Kaur (19), they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates LOC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch District in Jammu and Kashmir: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that they were relatives and allegedly in a relationship for the last six months.

The bodies will be handed over to their families after a post-mortem is conducted, said police.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)