Tikamgarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Two minor brothers fell in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Sunday while playing and drowned, police said.

The incident occurred near Lar village, about 30 km from the Tikamgarh district headquarters, when two brothers, aged five and eight years, were playing near the Ur river while their parents were working in an agriculture field, said Jatara police station in-charge Arvind Singh Dangi.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Judge Dies by Suicide After Argument With Wife Over Petty Issue in Hyderabad, Probe Underway.

After their parents couldn't find their children, they started looking for them when they spotted the two bodies floating in the river, he said.

The children were declared brought dead by doctors at Jatara Community Health Centre, he said.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Chhattisgarh: Two Minor Siblings Die of Suspected Food Poisoning in Korba District; Five Members of Family Hospitalised.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)