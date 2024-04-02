Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Two naxals, carrying a reward of Rs 42 lakh each, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

"Our brave soldiers had an encounter with naxals and managed to kill two of them with a bounty of Rs 42 lakh each. I congratulate the jawan and the people of the state," the Madhya Pradesh CM told ANI.

IG Intelligence and Anti-Naxal Dr Ashish said that strict instruction was given by the CM to take exemplary action against the terror element.

"It is a kind of challenge and success for us. A strict instruction was given by the CM to take exemplary action against the terror element," he added.

Earlier today, the tally of Naxalites killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur has gone up to 10, police officials said.

"Final update till now 10 naxal bodies (09 male and one female). Weapons recovered so far one LMG, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore, a huge number of BGL launchers and BGL shells plus other arms and ammunition," Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said.

"Identification of deaf bodies has yet to be done. Most probably, they are cadres of PLGA Coy No 02," Bastar IG added.

After the encounter, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the encounter came after three villagers were killed by Naxalites.

"Bodies of Naxals are being recovered following an encounter operation by security forces after the murder of three villagers by Naxalites," Vijay Sharma told ANI.

The encounter broke out around 6 am on Tuesday at Lendra village in Bijapur after a joint search operation by the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that began on Monday night from the Gangalur police station area, police said. (ANI)

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The election will be held in Rajgarh in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state. (ANI)

