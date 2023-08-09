Saharanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Two people from a family were killed and two injured when their motorcycle was hit by a dumper in the Nagal area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI that Nayyum (28), a resident of Nainsab village in the Deoband area, and his two-year-old daughter Arfa were killed.

Nayyum's wife Rukhsana (25) and their four-year-old son Shad were injured in the accident, he said.

The family was returning home on a motorcycle when the dumper, laden with mining material, hit it from behind, killing Nayyum on the spot, the police said.

Rukhsana and the children were were taken to the hospital where Arfa died during treatment, Jain said.

He added that Rukhsana and Shad are in critical condition.

After the accident, the dumper driver left his vehicle and fled. The police have seized the dumper and are looking for the accused driver, Jain added.

