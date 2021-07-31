Chandigarh, Jul 31: Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, he said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Pulwama.

The BSP personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings. Sensing threat, the BSP troops opened fire, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)