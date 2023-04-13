Ambala, Apr 13 (PTI) Two persons, who were currently out on bail, were arrested and a cache of illegal weapons was seized from their possession by the Special Task Force of Ambala Police on Thursday. Police said those arrested were identified as Prince alias Pappa and Nitin alias Pompey, residents of Ambala Cantt, adding that they were earlier involved in a case of murder and possession of illegal weapons and were currently on bail.

They were nabbed with the help of a tip-off.

Police said they recovered 5 countrymade pistols and 2 live cartridges from Prince alias Pappa and 2 illegal pistols and 2 live cartridges from Nitin alias Pompey.

The police have taken the duo into custody and are interrogating them, they said, adding that their involvement in a few other criminal cases could not be ruled out.

A case under the provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against them. Further investigation into the matter is on, police added.

