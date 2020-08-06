Chaibasa, Aug 6 (PTI) Two suspected cadres of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were on Thursday arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district during a police raid, a senior officer said.

Acting on tip-off, a police team raided Murudbeda area of the district and arrested Manoj Kandir (29) and Bhola Bodra (22) and recovered a country-made gun, motorcycle and some documents related to levy collection, he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The duo has several cases registered against them at the Karaikela police station.

Both Kandir and Bodra were members of a PLFI squad, led by self-styled area commander Ajay Purti.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Paschim Vihar Area.

They were produced before a local court, which sent the duo to 14-day judicial custody, the senior police officer said. PTI COR PVR RMS RMS 08062241 NNNNbut he believed he would be better and happier there."

Kouassi is an 18-year-old center back who made his first appearance for PSG in December and went on to feature 13 times across all competitions, including twice in the Champions League, as the club retained the French league title. He's also played 12 times for the French national under-18 team.

"I really hope I'll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I'll work hard," Kouassi said in a club statement.

Salihamidzic called Kouassi “one of the biggest talents in Europe." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)