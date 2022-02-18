Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two school children were killed and eighth other persons were injured when a bus hit a jeep near Palsana RIICO area in Sikar district on Friday.

The mishap occurred on Jaipur-Sikar highway which left two school children travelling in the jeep dead, police said.

Also Read | Volkswagen in Talks To Acquire Huawei's Autonomous Driving Unit: Report.

The victims were identified as Jatin (11) and Satyam (8). The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem while the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)