Amritsar, Jun 1 (PTI) Two persons were shot at and injured by unidentified assailants outside Khalsa College at GT Road here on Wednesday, police said.

The injured were identified as Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran Singh, both residents of Batala, they said.

Lovepreet and Gursimran were shot at by two armed assailants, who came on a two-wheeler and fled the spot after committing the crime, the police said.

They said Lovepreet and Gursimran sustained bullet injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. They are stated to be out of danger.

An investigation is underway. Police teams have been dispatched to nab the assailants, they said.

