Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Two teachers were suspended for allegedly molesting a girl student inside a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday.

Police have also registered an FIR against the accused following a written complaint by the teen girl, the officials said.

In her complaint this morning, the girl accused two teachers of molesting her inside a school in a village in Kishtwar while she was appearing for her 11th class examination on Sunday, sparking protests by the angry villagers.

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint of the minor who accused two teachers of molestation in the jurisdiction of Chatroo police station. The district administration and the concerned department were intimated about the registration of the case against the accused (teachers) for the necessary action,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

The teachers have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chatroo SHO Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday said.

He said police have started an investigation and want to assure the people that the culprits involved would be dealt with as per the law.

The SSP appealed to the people not to get swayed by the emotional factor or lend an ear to the rumours.

“There is a mechanism in place to deal with such kinds of incidents. There is no benefit in damaging a school building or taking the law into our own hands,” he said, seeking the cooperation of the people.

Taking serious note of the incident, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav suspended the accused teachers -- Roshan Lal Shan and Sanjay Kumar Sharma -- with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry against them.

According to an order issued by Yadav, the Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar was appointed as the enquiry officer, who will conduct an in-depth enquiry and submit his report along with recommendations within 15 days positively for further necessary action.

