Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau officials have caught red-handed Inspector B Shankaraiah and ASI K Rajender while taking bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from a person in a land issue in Ranga Reddy district.

According to ACB officials, the accused were caught red-handed in the Shabad police station premises, and the chemical test proved positive.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

