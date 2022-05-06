Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Security forces arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind (AGuH) of a proscribed terror outfit in the Huroo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Friday.

"Budgam Police along with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 43 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two OGWs of proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind in Huroo area of Budgam," said police.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Abuses, Bites On-Duty Cop in Naupada; Arrested.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo and Shahid Rasool Ganai.

According to the police, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit AGuH, one hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Palghar Administration Issues Monsoon Advisory for Farmers; Rains Expected in Mumbai on May 19-20.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and an investigation taken up, said police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)