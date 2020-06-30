Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

"Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Also Read | YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Enquires About Accident at Sainar Life Sciences Pharma in Visakhapatnam: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag. (ANI)

Also Read | Benzimidazole Gas Leak in Vizag: 2 Workers Die, 4 Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Pharma Plant Sainor Life Sciences in AP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)