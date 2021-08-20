Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police also recovered some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition.

"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total= 02). #Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited as the operation is in progress.

On August 13, two days before Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)

