Gangtok, Oct 11 (PTI) Two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim will take place on November 10, for which the model code conduct came into force from Tuesday, an official said.

State Election Commissioner K C Lepcha said a total of 4.09 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in 122 zila panchayat and 197 gram panchayat seats spread over six districts - Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Geyzing, Soreng and Namchi.

Candidates can file their nominations till October 18, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held the next day.

They can withdraw their candidature by October 21, he said.

As many as 1,147 polling booths have been set up at 847 centres across the six districts, Lepcha said.

Counting will take place on November 12, he added.

