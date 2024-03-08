Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 7 (ANI): Days after the central government signed the crucial tripartite agreement with the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha, two leaders of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, took oath as ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Tripura.

State governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath to two leaders.

"Today at Raj Bhavan, Agartala, Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, administered the oaths of Mr Animesh Debbarma and Mr Brishaketu Debbarma, who were inducted as Ministers in the Council of Ministers, Govt. of Tripura," said the TIPRA Motha in a post on 'X'.

Animesh Debbarma has also served as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state, while Brishaketu Debbarma is an MLA representing the Simna constituency.

The TIPRA Motha currently holds 13 seats in the 60-member legislative assembly. With the fresh additions, the state has now 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Saha himself.

The government is now an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the TIPRA Motha.

This follows the crucial tripartite agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma in the national capital.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language. Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above-mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.

To maintain a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement.TIPRA Motha, formed two years ago, won 13 assembly seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly in the last state polls.

The party has been seeking to safeguard the land, language, and political rights of the tribal communities, which have allegedly faced deprivation after the arrival of non-tribals from Bangladesh during the war in 1971.

TIPRA Motha Chief, Barma is a former Congress leader. (ANI)

