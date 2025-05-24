Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a significant victory for security forces in Jharkhand, two Naxal leaders from the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) group, including its chief Pappu Lohra and zonal commander Prabhat Ganjhu, were neutralised by Jharkhand Police in Latehar district on Saturday.

The encounter, which took place during a search operation, resulted in the death of both leaders, who were carrying bounties of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site.

Amol Vinukant Homkar, IG Operations of Jharkhand Police, confirmed the operation's success, calling it a "big day" in the region's ongoing battle against Naxalism.

Speaking to ANI, Homkar said, "It's a big day for all the security forces working in Jharkhand to eliminate Naxalism. JJMP Naxal group - along with its Supremo Pappu Lohra - were gathered in Latehar PS area for inducing violence."

"A police team was in a search operation in the forest area when the Naxal group opened fire - the police retaliated, and the encounter went on for a long time. Police later searched the area, where two bodies were recovered and another Naxal was injured," he said.

Adding further, he stated, "The bodies were identified as Pappu Lohra - the chief of the Naxal group, and he has an award of Rs 10 lakh on his head; and of Prabhat Ganjhu, the zonal commander of the Naxal group carrying an award of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site."

Meanwhile, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth also spoke to ANI over the Latehar encounter and said, "An encounter with Naxalites began at 6 am in the rural areas of Latehar. Pappu Lohra and another Naxalite have been killed in the encounter."

"Pappu Lohra had a reward of Rs 10 lakh on him. One police Jawan, Awadh Singh, has been injured, but he is completely out of danger. Naxalism is breathing its last in the entire nation. As per the resolution of Home Minister Amit Shah, the nation will soon be free from Naxalism," he said.

On Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the killing of Naxal leader Basava Raju and the successful elimination of 27 Naxals during an encounter in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur on May 21 and called the operation the state's most significant success in fighting Naxalism.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sai said, "Our jawans are continuously fighting naxalism and being successful in their operations. This operation that took place in the Abujmarh area of Narayanpur has been the biggest one so far. Our jawans have been extremely successful. Our jawans neutralised the General Secretary of Maoists, Basavaraju, and it is a big blow to the Naxals."

The operation, led by security forces including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), resulted in the killing of leader Basavaraju and the successful elimination of 27 Naxals during an encounter on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister interacted with the jawans who participated in the mission and flagged off new motorcycles provided to DRG personnel to aid in future anti-Naxal campaigns in the region.

"Naxalism has broken its back, and now the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026. That path is getting closer," he said. (ANI)

