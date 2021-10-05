New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a notorious criminal and his associate, both belonging to the Ashok Pradhan gang, and recovered two pistols and cartridges.

As per the police, they have been identified as Abhishek and Sachin and were involved in many murder, extortion and robbery cases.

"We had received special information that the accused Abhishek would be coming along with an associate to Dwarka area of Delhi to commit some crime," the police said.

"Based on the specific information, a raid was conducted at Jain Road near Dwarka Mor and wanted criminal Abhishek and his associate Sachin were arrested," it added.

The Police said that two sophisticated pistols along with nine live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"A case under Section 25 of Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway," the police said in a release. (ANI)

