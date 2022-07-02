Udaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor's murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rains Continue to Lash North India; IMD Says Southwest Monsoon to Cover Entire Country in Next Few Days.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

"Curfew has been relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday," a district administration officer said.

Also Read | Bihar: 15 kg Tumour Surgically Removed From Woman's Abdomen at Patna Hospital.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation. With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)