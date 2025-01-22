Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a "wandering soul" jibe at state industries minister Uday Samant and accused him of talking about breaking Shiv Sena (UBT) instead of trying to attract investment at Davos summit.

Raut demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis send back Samant as he is busy talking about breaking the Sena (UBT) instead of attracting investments for the state.

"Instead of giving details about investments from Davos, he (Samant) has been talking about who met (Deputy Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde. The CM should send him back to Mumbai," Raut said.

Samant is part of a delegation led by Fadnavis attending WEF in Davos.

"Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray's) birth anniversary will be observed on January 23 and you are talking about breaking his party. You should be ashamed. They called (Sharad) Pawar a wandering soul but they themselves are wandering souls," Raut said.

Samant had claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT)'s four MLAs, three MPs, and five MLAs of Congress have met Shinde in the last 15 days.

Samant had claimed that around 10 former MLAs of Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and many district unit chiefs are in touch with Eknath Shinde.

District chiefs of the Congress, former MLAs and MPs are also in contact with Shinde. In the next three months they will work in Shiv Sena, Samant had claimed from Davos.

