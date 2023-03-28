Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab government has issued Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards to over three lakh differently-abled people, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said on Tuesday.

To give the benefits of various schemes and services of the central and Punjab governments to 'divyang' people on the basis of one card, a UDID is generated and its database is being prepared at the national level, according to an official statement.

"The Punjab government has issued UDID cards to 3,07,219 divyang persons in the state till March 23, 2023," Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said.

Kaur said the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of differently-abled people and a 'Disability Cell' has been set up for them. The dedicated cell will be a single-window platform for 'divyang' people to avail benefits of various schemes for them.

The minister appealed to the differently-abled people of the state to apply for a UDID card by contacting the service centres, district social security offices or civil hospitals so that they can take benefits of government schemes.

