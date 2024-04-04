New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched capacity-building training for non-teaching staff of all 45 Central Universities in partnership with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

The Government of India established the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to improve standardization and coordination across various civil services in the country.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail: Delhi CM Moves Delhi Court Seeking Five Meetings With Lawyer Per Week To Prepare for Cases Pending Against Him.

According to an official release, the CBC operates under the 'Mission Karmayogi' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), with a primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge, and abilities. This initiative aims to ensure that civil servants are well-equipped to provide high-quality public services in today's rapidly changing world.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognizes the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organizational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.

Also Read | Odisha: Eight-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot in School in Kendrapara District.

As per the release, in 2023, UGC joined hands with the Capacity Building Commission team and conducted assessments to identify the specific capacity needs of UGC employees. These needs were classified into behavioural, functional, and domain competencies. Based on these assessments, training programs were designed to address these competency gaps and facilitate long-term capacity building tailored to the roles and responsibilities of UGC employees.

Afterwards, the UGC created an Annual Capacity Building Plan. From October 2023 until now, more than 635 UGC employees have finished around 5480 courses on the iGot (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform as part of this program.

The iGOT platform offers a variety of popular courses covering different topics such as Introduction to Emerging Technologies using AI, Overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM), Mission Life, Yoga at Workplace, Introduction to Microsoft Excel, Noting & drafting, RTI Act, GFR rules, and Communication Skills. Based on UGC's experience in capacity building of its staff, UGC has now decided to expand this program to the Central Universities.

Today, UGC has launched capacity-building training for non-teaching staff members from 45 Central Universities in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission. UGC aims to train at least 5000 employees from all the Central Universities in the first phase.

As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in Central Universities to improve their skills and abilities. The training covers topics such as understanding psychology in workflow, utilizing technology in workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management.

The UGC has requested non-teaching staff members in Central Universities to finish courses in the above areas available on the iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform within four months. Employees of the Central Universities will also get certificates after completing the courses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)