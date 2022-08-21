Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Priests and devotees of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple demanded immediate withdrawal of food aggregator Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan in which the actor was seen ordering food from 'Mahakal' when he felt like having a 'thali'.

"Mahakal temple does not deliver any thali. Zomato and Hrithik Roshan must apologize on this ad," said priest Mahesh Sharma. "The company has made misleading publicity about the Mahakal temple in its advertisement. The company should think before issuing such advertisements," Sharma said, adding that the ad hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Kalyan Singh's 12-Feet Bronze Statue in Lucknow on Occasion of Latter's Death Anniversary.

Prasad is served to the devotees on a plate, but there is no provision for delivery if anyone asks for it, the priest added. The priests said their prasad is distributed among devotees on a plate (thali) free of cost and is not something that can be ordered online through a food delivery app.

The Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain is one of twelve Jyotirlingas. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Row: No LOC Issued by CBI Against Any Accused As of Now, Say Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)