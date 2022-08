Lucknow, Aug 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, unveiled a 12-feet bronze statue of former chief minister and Rajasthan Governor, Kalyan Singh, at the Cancer Institute in Lucknow on the occasion of the latter's first death anniversary.

The chief minister recalled the role of late Kalyan Singh in the Ram temple movement. He said that the foundation of the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya was laid under the leadership of late Kalyan Singh. His contribution in the construction of Ram temple and development of the state will never be forgotten. Uttar Pradesh: Funds To Be Raised by Islamic Foundation for Construction of Mosque in Ayodhya.

He said that a grand statue of Late Kalyan Singh would also be installed in the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 last year following a prolonged illness. The Cancer Institute of Lucknow is named after him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).