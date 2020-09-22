Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 512 on Tuesday with 11 more fatalities, while 874 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 42,651, a health bulletin issued here said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 368 were reported from Dehradun district followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 158 cases, Nainital with 76, Haridwar 62, Uttarkashi 43, Pauri 42, Almora 34, Tehri 28, Chamoli 23, Pithoragarh 17, Bageshwar 12, Rudraprayag 10 and Champawat one, it said.

Meanwhile, eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 512, it said.

Five fatalities were reported from Doon Medical College, three from Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani and one each from AIIMS, Rishikesh, Base Hospital Srinagar and district hospital Uttarkashi, it said.

A total of 30,107 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,831.

It said 201 patients have migrated out of the state.

