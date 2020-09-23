Dehradun, Sep 23 (PTI) As many as 1,069 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking the infection tally to 43,720 on Wednesday, while 17 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 529, the Health department said.

The highest number of 318 new positive cases were reported in Dehrdaun, followed by 237 in Udham Singh Nagar, 127 in Haridwar and 119 in Nainital, according to a bulletin by the Health department.

There were 58 new COVID-19 infections in Chamoli, 53 in Uttarkashi, 48 in Pauri Garhwal, 31 in Tehri Garhwal, 22 in Rudraprayag and 21 each in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, it said.

Almora and Champawat each reported 7 fresh cases of coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the state, eight people died in AIIMS, Rishikesh, three in Susheela Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, three in HNB Base Hospital, Srinagar, two in Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun and one in Medcity Hospital, Rudrapur, it said.

According to the bulletin, 31,123 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, while the the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,867.

It said 201 coronavirus patients have migrated out of the state.

