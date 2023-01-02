Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) In a step towards converting government school classrooms into smart classrooms, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated Sampark FLN TV and Sampark Science TV for such schools in the state.

Sampark FLN TV is a device that converts any television into an interactive learning platform with preloaded lessons featuring quizzes, worksheets and animated content.

It works offline without any internet.

Sampark Foundation will provide these free plug-and-play devices along with free content.

"Sampark Smartshala is an initiative to promote education in the state through modern technology. It would reach out to nearly 11,000 schools in the state. The initiative holds much importance for sons and daughters living in remote areas of the state," Dhami said at the launch which was also attended by state Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

"In today's era of technology, it is very necessary that education is promoted and spread through advanced technological tools to remote areas. Sampark Smartshala is an important step in this direction," Rawat said.

During the initial phase, Sampark FLN TV devices will be made available in 100 schools around the state, impacting more than 17,000 students. A total of 200 teachers will be trained to use the smart platform to its fullest potential.

The launch was held at Girls Inter college, Kaulagarh in the presence of Sampark Foundation founder Vineet Nayar who is also from Uttarakhand.

