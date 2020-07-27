Dehradun, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress workers on Monday marched to the Raj Bhawan here in protest against what the party termed as the Centre's conspiracy to dislodge non-BJP governments in the states.

Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, Congress workers holding black umbrellas and stickers reading "Save Democracy - Save the Constitution" marched to the Raj Bhawan but were not allowed to go beyond the police barricade at Hathi Barkala where they sat on a dharna.

Before setting out on the march, the PCC president addressed the workers at the party office and launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said ever since Modi became PM in 2014, the process of destabilising popularly elected governments in non-BJP ruled states through horse trading had begun.

Citing the examples of Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the BJP is trying hard to dislodge a popularly elected government in Rajasthan as well. "This is an attack on democracy," he said.

