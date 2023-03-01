Prayagraj, March 1: The second police constable deployed in the security of Umesh Pal, key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case who was gunned down by assailants last week, died Wednesday. He was injured in the shootout. Umesh Pal Murder: CCTV Video Shows How Assailants Ambushed and Killed the Witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's Murder in Prayagraj.

Raghvendra Singh was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. R K Dhiman, director of the institute, confirmed the development. Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq Ahmed Moves Supreme Court Seeking Protection of Life.

Umesh Pal, who was a witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead in Jaitipur under the Dhoomanganj police station of Prayagraj last Friday. Raghvendra Singh, who was also injured, was initially admitted to the SRN Hospital and then referred to the SGPGI in Lucknow on Sunday. Principal of SRN Hospital Dr S P Singh told PTI that constable Singh died at the SGPGI around 5 pm on Wednesday.

