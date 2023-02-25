In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, a witness of a murder case was allegedly shot dead in Prayagraj. Umesh Pal, the main witness in the murder of former BSP MLA, Raju Pal, was shot at while he was entering his house on Friday evening. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video showed assailants firing several rounds at him and then fleeing from the spot. Now, a new video has emerged which shows the assailants ambushing Umesh Pal. The 1-minute 16-second video clips also shows one of the assailants posing as a customer at a shop. BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case: Main Witness Umesh Pal Shot Dead at His House in Prayagraj (Watch CCTV Video).

CCTV Video of the Incident:

Warning: Disturbing video Clear CCTV footage of what unfolded during the shootout in UP's Prayagraj which claim life of Umesh Pal, main witness in 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Multiple shooters ambushed Umesh Pal. One posing as a customer was at a shop. pic.twitter.com/RzRqEu1tGW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 25, 2023

