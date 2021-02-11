Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old student, daughter of a labourer couple, on Thursdaydied by 'suicide' here after she was allegedly turned away from her private school over fees due, police said.

A class tenth student, the girl hanged herself in her house, they said adding her parents were labourers and had paid part of the around Rs 35,000schoolfees.

The girl seemed to have been hurt after the school authorities allegedly asked her to pay the remaining fees and told her not to attend classes till then, a police official said, quoting preliminary investigation.

The official said no suicide note had been found and further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)