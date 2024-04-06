Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress party of being corrupt, stating that there is an unbreakable bond between Congress and corruption, and it follows the party wherever it goes.

"There is an unbreakable bond between Congress and corruption...There was a song called 'Tu chal main aayi,' Congress and corruption have the same relationship...You must have seen that wherever Congress comes, corruption reaches there too," he said.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, the Union Minister also said that the party that once dominated Indian politics, leading governments in most states, is now limited to just a few smaller states.

"In the past, Congress used to dominate Indian politics, with their party leading the government in most states. However, today, Congress only governs in a few small states. This decline has led me to wonder why it's happening. After much thought, I have concluded that if one were to ask me who the best finisher in Indian politics is, I would say it is Rahul Gandhi - just as Dhoni is the best finisher in cricket. This is the reason several leaders have left Congress," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in 29 parliamentary constituencies of Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases, dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured victory in 28 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won only one. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 27 seats while the INC won only two. (ANI)

