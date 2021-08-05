New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India is organising signature events focusing on maritime security, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

India holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

At a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9.

"As part of our presidency, we are organising signature events on three focus areas that we have chosen: maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Mumbai: All Bombay High Court Judges, Families, Staff Inoculated by BMC.

"On August 9, the prime minister will preside over a high-level virtual open debate of the UN Security Council on the topic 'Enhancing Maritime Security -- A case for International Cooperation under the agenda item Maintenance of International Peace and Security," he added.

Bagchi said it would be the first time that an Indian prime minister would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"On the other two focus areas, we are planning physical meetings chaired by the external affairs minister," he said.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85 and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)