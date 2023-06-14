Pratapgarh, June 14: An undertrial prisoner has died in the district prison here after suffering a heart attack, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Family members of the murder accused Umesh Singh (37), however, alleged he was murdered. Delhi: Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Consuming Unknown Substance at Mandoli Jail.

According to District Jail Superintendent Ramakant Dohre, Umesh, a resident of Pratapgarh's Baghrai area, died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. He said the prisoner was transferred here in March 2022 from the Naini Jail. Delhi: Undertrial Inmate Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Inside Tihar Jail’s Bathroom.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said family members of Umesh are alleging that he was murdered. He added that a post-mortem examination of the body was carried out and further investigations are on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)