New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi's first-time voters are making their presence felt in the ongoing assembly elections, with many enthusiastically casting their ballots. For these young voters, every vote counts, and they're prioritizing their civic duty. Notably, unemployment and youth empowerment have emerged as top concerns, surpassing freebies as the key issues driving their voting decisions.

Notably, some first-time voters expressed concerns about unemployment, considering it a more pressing issue for the youth than freebies, the vibrant, tech-savvy generation, aged 18-26, is revolutionizing the electoral process with their active participation.

Muskan Garg, one of the first voters at a polling station in Daryaganj of Karol Bagh assembly constituency, said "It is our right to cast votes. People keep complaining about the government, but until we go out and cast our votes how will a fair govt come to power? Every vote counts. We take this day as a holiday, but we should first cast our votes and then go anywhere else..."

After casting her first vote at a polling booth in Tagore Garden of Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency, 21-year-old Ishita said, "... I am majorly targeting unemployment. I would like the government to target unemployment and generate more opportunities. Everyone talks about freebies, but youth empowerment is more important..."

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, saplings are being given to voters coming first at polling booths in Lodhi Estate under New Delhi Assembly constituency.

After casting her vote, an elderly voter said that, "...We are habituated to this environment as we have been voting for many years. I have voted for the betterment..."

Another voter emphasized the need for a "strong government", urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

"I request all fellow citizens to come out of their homes and cast their votes because we need a strong government at this time. Vote for whoever you may think can work firmly for you," she said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power. (ANI)

