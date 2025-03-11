New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that he stood by his earlier statement in the Lok Sabha that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had taken a "U-turn" on implementing the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme, which seeks to strengthen schools managed by the Centre, State, or Local bodies. He also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to" not view NEP 2020 from a political lens."

in a post on X, Pradhan also shared a letter dated 15th March 2024, by then Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to M Sanjay Kumar, Secretary to the Union Education Ministry, informing that, "The State of Tamil Nadu is very keen to sign the MoU for establishing the PM SHRI schools in the State."

"Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's consent for the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools. I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024," Pradhan said in the post.

Pradhan alleged that the DMK government's "sudden change of stance on NEP" is for" political brownies" and the DMK's "political fortunes"

"DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn't bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin have a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit. Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK's political fortunes," he said.

"This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students. I humbly request Hon'ble CM to not view NEP 2020 from a political lens. Please prioritise the interest of our children in Tamil Nadu over political gains," he added.

On Monday, Pradhan's remarks in the Lok Sabha on the Tamil Nadu government's stance on the NEP caused an uproar, with the DMK MPs disrupting the proceedings of the house. The minister's controversial remarks on Tamil Nadu MPs were expunged from the record. The remarks also led DMK cadre taking to the streets across Tamil Nadu, condemning Pradhan.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, while speaking at the Chengalpattu government welfare assistance distribution ceremony, firmly rejected the National Education Policy (NEP) and condemned Pradhan's remarks about the state.

"Rather than making students pursue education, the plan is to make students devoid of education through this National Education Policy. Making education privatized, making higher education only for the rich, mixing education with religion, introducing public exams for even small children, and introducing NEET-like entrance exams for arts, science, and engineering students would give more rights to the union government in education," the Tamil Nadu CM said. (ANI)

