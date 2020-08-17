Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday dubbed the BJP-led government at the Centre as anti-farmer, saying it has consistently taken decisions against their interests.

“This government is anti-farmer, they have consistently taken decisions that harm farmers' interests. The latest example is the three farm-related ordinances, which are indicative of their anti-farmer mindset,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters during a virtual news conference.

Referring to the three ordinances, which he said were being opposed by several farmer organisations, Hooda said “such serious policy decisions have been taken without the consent of Parliament”.

“Many farmer organisations and agriculture experts are of the view that it (the ordinances) will inflict a blow to the MSP regime,” he alleged.

Hooda said the government talks about doubling farmers' income but their record in increasing the price provided to the farmer shows their true intentions.

“During the Congress-led government, paddy rate increased by a total of 143 per cent or 14-15 per cent every year. During the BJP government, this rate of increase has come down to 5-6 per cent, which is barely above the inflation figures,” he said.

He said during the 10-year Congress rule, the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat increased by 127 per cent or roughly 13 per cent on an average every year which has now fallen to 5 per cent now.

Taking a dig at the state government, Hooda said it has “miserably failed” in job creation.

He claimed during the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress regime, three lakh jobs were given in the government sector as against over 70,000 during the BJP-led government.

He said contrary to the government's claim of bringing investments, “truth is that hardly any investment has come to Haryana during the last six years”.

“Also, despite being in close proximity to Delhi and enjoying locational advantage, people are setting up factories in Neemrana, Noida, Punjab and elsewhere,” he said.

Hooda claimed that all major developmental projects came to the state during the erstwhile Congress regime.

“Be it industrial model townships, power plants, laying of new rail lines, Metro, medical colleges or universities, all these development works were undertaken during our time,” he claimed.

“Unfortunately, Haryana has marched ahead during their time as far as crime graph is concerned while the drug menace has also gone up,” he said.

He alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state has been hit by liquor and paddy scams.

On the Baroda assembly bypolls in Sonipat district, dates for which have not been yet announced by the Election Commission, Hooda said, “The BJP is seeking votes by making various promises to people after ignoring the constituency for six years of its rule.”

“But voters of Baroda know their real face,” he said, exuding confidence that the Congress will retain the seat when elections are held.

The Baroda seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April this year.

