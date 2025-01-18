New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate as the Chief Guest in the 20th Foundation Day Celebrations of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, a release said.

On this occasion, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 220 crores.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

As per the release, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now adopting a zero-casualty approach to disaster management, rather than a relief-centered approach. This approach aims to achieve the goal of Zero Casualty during disasters.

Shah, will inaugurate the campuses of three important centres on Sunday, including the Southern Campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the 10th Battalion of the NDRF, and the Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Supaul (9th Battalion).

Also Read | SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Extended Registration Window for 600 Posts Closes Tomorrow, Know Steps To Apply at sbi.co.in.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vision 2047, both NIDM and NDRF are playing a crucial role in making India disaster-resistant and strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in the country.

While NDRF is taking a leading role in disaster response, NIDM is making significant contributions to human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation, and policy formulation.

The Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new 'Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, where IPS probationary officers will be trained in firing skills.

This 'Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' will be 50 meters long and will have 10 lanes, allowing ten individuals to practice firing simultaneously.

The shooting range will be operational in all weather conditions, fully automated, and technologically advanced.

It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore. The state-of-the-art technology of this range will be in line with international standards, and it will be a unique facility among all police organizations in the country.

The 10th Battalion of the NDRF has set an extraordinary example of dedication, efficiency, and professionalism in the field of disaster management.

Since its formation, this battalion has participated in over 800 missions, saving the lives of more than 15,000 people and evacuating over one lakh citizens to safe locations.

In the 2016 Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR), Prime Minister Modi outlined a 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction, which continues to guide India's disaster management policy.

In line with the 10-point agenda given by PM Modi, the Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR-NIDM) has been established under the auspices of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

This network aims to highlight the role of education, research, and training in building disaster resilience, and to develop model curricula for integrating disaster risk reduction (DRR) at various levels.

To meet the needs of the southern part of the country, the central government established the Southern Campus of NIDM in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

This campus has been partially operational since May 2023, and in a short span of time, more than 44 training programs have been organized, with over 2,130 stakeholders trained in various aspects of disaster management. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)