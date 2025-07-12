Kannur (Kerala), Jul 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the famous Rajarajeshwara Temple at Taliparamba here in the evening and offered prayers.

Thousands gathered at the airport and along the route to the temple, with BJP flags and saffron flower petals clenched in their hands, to welcome him.

At the airport, he got out of his car and walked up to the party workers and supporters on the roadside, waved at them, shook hands with some of them and returned to his vehicle, while the supporters showered him with flowers.

Even along the route to the temple, his vehicle was showered with flowers by the people who were gathered on both sides of the route and on top of buildings along the roadside.

The union home minister arrived at the Rajarajeshwara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, in the evening and offered prayers.

According to lore, it is one of the 108 Shiva temples in Kerala consecrated by Lord Parasurama.

Shah is scheduled to return to Delhi from Kannur after visiting the temple.

