New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the service extension of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond his present tenure.

His present tenure was supposed to end on August 22, 2021.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Home Secretary on August 22, 2019. (ANI)

