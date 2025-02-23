Patna (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has emphasised the PM's commitment to Bihar's development, stating that the government is actively fulfilling its promises made during the Lok Sabha elections.

Paswan highlighted key projects initiated for the state like AIIMS in Darbhanga and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM).

Speaking to media on Sunday, Paswan said, "The Prime Minister is a guarantee of fulfilling his promises today. Whatever things, whatever promises the Prime Minister had made to the people of Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections, work is being done to fulfill those promises one by one. Some time ago, we saw how the Prime Minister gave Bihar another AIIMS in Darbhanga...

"In the series of fulfilling all these promises, the Prime Minister is coming to Bhagalpur tomorrow... Many announcements related to Bihar have been made in the budget ...(The country's) Third NIFTEM is going to open in Bihar... Bihar and its development are the priority of the Prime Minister, and in the same series, he is coming to Bhagalpur tomorrow," he added.

Chirag Paswan's party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on February 24.

During this visit, he will reach Bhagalpur in Bihar at around 2:15 PM, where he will release the 19th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme and also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation's various development projects in Bihar.

Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than Rs 21,500 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari, built under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Its major objectives include the introduction of cutting-edge IVF technology, the production of elite animals of indigenous breeds for further propagation, and the training of farmers and professionals in modern reproductive technology.

He will also inaugurate the Milk Product Plant in Barauni which aims to create an organised market for three lakh milk producers. In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Warisaliganj, Nawada, Tilaiya rail section worth over Rs 526 crore and Ismailpur, Rafiganj Road Over Bridge. (ANI)

