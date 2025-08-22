Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will head the Kerala BJP's state-level leadership meeting on Friday in Kochi in Kerala's Ernakulam district, BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph said.

His visit comes ahead of the local body elections in the state.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 22, 2025: Vedanta, NTPC Green Energy and Hindustan Unilever Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Anoop Antony Joseph said, "The BJP is holding a state-level leadership meeting tomorrow in Ernakulam, to be headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last month, he also visited Kerala and addressed ward-level members of BJP who are preparing for the upcoming local body elections. Tomorrow, he will be interacting with the workers from the district level to the state level."

Amit Shah arrived at Kochi Airport on Thursday, where he was received by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other party leaders.

Also Read | Bihar SIR Row: Election Commission Submits Compliance Report on Electoral Roll Omissions in State, Ahead of Key Supreme Court Hearing.

Sharing visuals of the Union Minister's arrival, Kerala BJP wrote on X, "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji was received by the BJP State President Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and other senior leaders at Kochi Airport."

On Thursday, Amit Shah took to X to announce his Kerala and Tamil Nadu visits. The Union Minister said that he will attend a media conclave and interact with party workers in Kochi.

While in Tamil Nadu, he will head the BJP's 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan'.

"Leaving for Kochi. Will be in two states close to my heart-Kerala and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow. In the morning will attend the Manorama News Conclave and then will interact with karyakartas and leaders of @BJP4Keralam in Kochi. Later in the day, will travel to Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and interact with BJP karyakartas of the state at the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan'," Shah wrote.

Tamil Nadu is set to undergo Assembly Elections next year; however, no official announcement has been made by the Election Commission of India regarding that yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)