New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal distributed prizes of the 25th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2023-24 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas on Thursday, at GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.

The Minister, Meghwal held an interactive session with the students during the programme.

The Minister exhorted while interacting with the students that the younger generation should learn and adopt the democratic values and ethics of democracy and devote themselves to promoting the harmony and tradition of this democratic country.

Meghwal also administered the "Life Pledge" to all the attendees of the function for protecting the Environment.

While delivering the Welcome Address, the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Umang Narula gave a clarion call to the students to popularise and inculcate the practices and processes of Parliamentary proceedings.

Gyanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has stated that the National Youth Parliament competition plays a vital role in making our youths aware of our great democratic values, and traditions to strengthen democracy.

On this occasion, the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chandrapur, Maharashtra (Pune Region) which stood first at the National Level in the 25th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2023-24 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas presented an energetic repeat performance of "Youth Parliament" which was appreciated hugely by the august gathering.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament Competitions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the past 28 years.

Under the scheme of the National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the 25th Competition in the series was organized during 2023-24 among 80 Vidyalayas spread over 8 regions of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, all over India.

The Youth Parliament Scheme provides young minds from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the nation to converge to showcase their eloquence, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

Besides, the scheme also acquaints the students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate, and develops their self-confidence, quality of leadership, and the art and skill of effective oratory.

This prestigious event will encourage some of the brightest and most articulate students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to engage in spirited debates on matters of national and global significance.

In the Function, the Running Shield and Trophy for standing first at the National Level in the 25th Competition was awarded to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chandrapur, Maharashtra (Pune Region) by the Minister. Apart from JNV Chandrapur, Maharashtra, the following 7 regional winning Vidyalayas also received prizes from the Minister:

Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs delivered a Vote of Thanks to the Minister, Officers and all the agencies involved in the function. He also stated that our youth have to play an important role to make India as a developed Nation by 2047. (ANI)

