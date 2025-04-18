A viral social media post claims that under a new scheme titled ‘PM Modi AC Yojana 2025’, the Indian government is distributing free 5-star air conditioners, with 1.5 crore units already prepared. However, this claim is completely fake. According to the PIB Fact Check, no such scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Power or any other government body. Citizens are advised not to fall for such misinformation and avoid sharing unverified content online. Always rely on official sources for accurate updates about government schemes and initiatives. 'High Alert' Notice Warning About Fake Government Officials Collecting Data for Census and Ayushman Bharat Scheme Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check of Hoax Message.

Central Govt Giving Free ACs?

A post being widely shared on social media claims that under a new scheme 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025', the Government will provide free 5-star air conditioners and 1.5 crore ACs have already been prepared. #PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #FAKE ❌No such scheme providing free 5-… pic.twitter.com/6MMJZdI2tV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 18, 2025

