Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have revealed the name of their baby daughter! The couple became parents to their baby girl on March 24 earlier this year and had announced the development with a heartwarming Instagram post. The new parents have named their baby girl 'Evaarah.' Taking to Instagram, the couple shared an adorable picture with the newborn resting in his arms and Athiya Shetty looking on. They and announced the name and its meaning in the caption. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God," they captioned the picture. KL Rahul is also celebrating his 33rd birthday today and fans have shared wishes for him on social media. KL Rahul Birthday Special: A Look at Five Special Knocks By India National Cricket Team Star as He Turns 33.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Announce the Name of Their Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

