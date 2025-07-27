Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Alstom's Savli facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, a key manufacturing hub for railway rolling stock in India. He reviewed Alstom's operations at the Savli facility, with a focused assessment of maintenance practices, a release from the Ministry of Railways said.

He appreciated Alstom's practice of designing customised solutions for each order--an innovation that Indian Railways could emulate and proposed developing a joint training programme with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya through a creative and collaborative framework.

He also suggested that General Managers of all PUs undertake training and exposure visits to Alstom's Savli unit. Discussions also included the use of sensors and artificial intelligence for preventive maintenance.

Savli facility is producing state-of-the-art commuter and transit train cars, with a strong commitment to the Government of India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. With a strong focus on innovation and manufacturing excellence, over 3,400 engineers from India are actively collaborating with 21 Alstom sites worldwide.

Since 2016, India has successfully exported 1,002 rail cars for various international projects, reinforcing the country's position as a trusted supplier of modern rail systems. 450 rail cars were manufactured at Savli and exported to Australia for the Queensland Metro project.

Savli Unit has successfully exported over 3,800 bogies to countries including Germany, Egypt, Sweden, Australia, and Brazil, along with more than 4,000 flatpacks (modules) supplied to Vienna, Austria. Maneja Unit has made a significant contribution by exporting over 5,000 propulsion systems to various global projects.

India is currently leading 27 international signalling projects and providing support for an additional 40 projects worldwide. Bangalore's Digital Experience Centre driving innovation through supporting 120+ projects worldwide, focusing on next-gen signalling using IoT, AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

Rising export of India's Rail Products as part of the vision "Design, Develop, and Deliver from India to the world"

Metro Coaches: Exported to Australia, Canada

Bogies: Shipped to UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and AustraliaPropulsion Systems: Supplied to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, and Italy

Passenger Coaches: Delivered to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri LankaLocomotives: Exported to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Republic of Guinea A strong network of leading suppliers supports the manufacturing ecosystem near Savli. Prominent players include Integra, Anovi, Hind Rectifier, Hitachi Energy, and ABB, specialising in fabrication, interiors, and electrical systems.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister of Railways stated that the impact of the "Make in India and Make for the World" initiatives is clearly visible in the Indian Railways manufacturing sector.

He highlighted that the export of railway components to multiple countries is creating significant employment opportunities in India. The Minister further added that Indian engineers and workers are now gaining expertise in international standards, which he described as a major success of the Make in India mission. (ANI)

