Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sanctioned several development projects including a football stadium, flyover and railway stations in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The Union Minister participated in a football match in Tigiria block and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for a football stadium in the Panchgaon area of Cuttack.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also received a cordial welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Athagarh district where he chaired a detailed meeting with the party workers on strengthening the party.

"There was a detailed meeting with the party workers on how to make the party stronger. Rs 50 lakh have been sanctioned to develop the football stadium in Panchgaon. A flyover has also been sanctioned in Ghantikhal. It has also been decided that the passenger amenities at Rajathgarh and Ghantikhal railway stations would be improved," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayer at the Dhabaleswar temple in Odisha's Cuttack.

While speaking to ANI, the minister said that he also discussed the development of the area as a devotional centre with the priest of the temple.

"I had a darshan of Baba Dhabaleswar today, I was fortunate. I also spoke with the priest and others regarding the development of the area as a devotional centre," said Vaishnaw.

When asked about speculations of him contesting the election from Cuttack, the minister said that he would do whatever his party- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tells.

"No, there is nothing like that. I am just a worker of the party. Whatever the party tells me, I do," he added. (ANI)

